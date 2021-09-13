Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $14.97

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $14.51. Compass shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 244 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COMP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

