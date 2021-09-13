Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 1,041.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,723 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Concrete Pumping worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at about $9,134,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 235.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

BBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

