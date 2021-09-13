Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $13.69 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,689,000. Linde makes up approximately 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,444. The stock has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.95.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

