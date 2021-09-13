Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $16.37 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 191,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,365,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,622,000 after buying an additional 597,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after buying an additional 660,152 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after buying an additional 488,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,492,000 after buying an additional 111,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

