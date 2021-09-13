Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $3.07 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $30,215,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

ACN stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $338.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.46. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The stock has a market cap of $215.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

