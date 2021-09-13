Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $5.37 Million in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 59.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 713,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,775,000 after purchasing an additional 48,634 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 24.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.88. 439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,613. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other Ameresco news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,806 in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

