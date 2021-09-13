Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,019 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Simmons First National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

