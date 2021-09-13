Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of CSTM opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Constellium has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,736 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after buying an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after buying an additional 1,872,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,352.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after buying an additional 1,624,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,159,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

