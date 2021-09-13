Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Up 7.5%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 9,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,249,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, Stephens downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $772.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. State Street Corp grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 716,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 2,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 655,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,186,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 558,910 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

