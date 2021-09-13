ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will announce sales of $410.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.09 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $132,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,109.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $294,715.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,138. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,465,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.