Convex Finance (CVX) Price Hits $10.40

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $10.40 or 0.00023269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $222.34 million and $14.10 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00075695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00123224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00175593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,863.39 or 1.00366344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.34 or 0.07202168 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.20 or 0.00910976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

