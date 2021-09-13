CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CoreCivic worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CXW stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.25.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.