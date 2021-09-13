Corre Partners Management, Llc Purchases 3,626 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HZN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.32. 16,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,562,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 361,311 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Horizon Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

