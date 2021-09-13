Costa Group Holdings Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CGC)

Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.43.
