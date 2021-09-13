Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $464.27. 17,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,179. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $436.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.66. The company has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

