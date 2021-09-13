Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $8.25

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.60 to $8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 716,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Coty by 49.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Coty by 67.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 716,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Coty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

