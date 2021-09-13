Cowen Begins Coverage on Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $56,152.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,652.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,106,972 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,568 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

