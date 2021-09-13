Cowen Begins Coverage on Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

