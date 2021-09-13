Creative Planning Acquires New Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

HBNC opened at $17.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $759.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

