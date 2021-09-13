Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $3,161,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 96.0% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $1,356,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 73.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.