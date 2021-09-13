Creative Planning Purchases New Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after buying an additional 154,575 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in WEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in WEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in WEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,072,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in WEX by 34.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,055,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEX opened at $170.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.62. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEX. Cowen decreased their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

