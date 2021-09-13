Creative Planning Purchases New Position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIEE opened at $197.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.16. UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN has a fifty-two week low of $107.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.66.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.