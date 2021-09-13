Creative Planning Sells 1,784 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000.

A number of analysts have commented on BURL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $287.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.34. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

