Creative Planning Sells 300 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,522.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE MAN opened at $118.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.