Creative Planning Sells 5,904 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $2,602,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 594.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 561,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 78.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $853,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $26.52 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,652.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

