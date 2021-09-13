Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 62.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,192 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,490,000 after purchasing an additional 91,844 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

BAP stock opened at $104.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

