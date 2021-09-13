Credit Agricole S A Buys New Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 480,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 456,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

