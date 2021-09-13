Credit Agricole S A Grows Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 466.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 396.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539 over the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $81.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

