Credit Agricole S A Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 49.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 97.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 27,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.