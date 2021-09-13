Credit Agricole S A Has $50,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Datadog were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Datadog by 55.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,305 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $88,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 212.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $1,100,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $157,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,449,200 shares of company stock valued at $185,542,380 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG stock opened at $137.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $143.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.