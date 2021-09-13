Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NetApp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $92.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.