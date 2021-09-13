Credit Agricole S A Sells 2,061 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Weibo were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Weibo by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 8.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 8.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.