Credit Suisse Group Cuts McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $100.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE MKC opened at $85.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.