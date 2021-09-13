Credit Suisse Group Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Hold

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FM. Raymond James cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.87.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.11. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$11.25 and a 52 week high of C$35.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

