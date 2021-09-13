Critical Survey: Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) vs. Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic American and Midwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American $195.35 million 0.41 $12.17 million N/A N/A Midwest $10.58 million 13.21 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.46

Atlantic American has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 80.1% of Atlantic American shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic American and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American 7.86% 3.57% 1.24% Midwest N/A -20.88% -1.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlantic American and Midwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Midwest has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.17%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Summary

Atlantic American beats Midwest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market. The Bankers Fidelity segment operates in the life and health insurance market. The Corporate and Other segment is from external sources. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

