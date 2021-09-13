Critical Survey: Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) versus CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Certara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Certara and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara N/A -4.74% -2.94% CareCloud -2.91% -3.67% -2.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Certara and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 3 4 0 2.57 CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00

Certara presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.32%. CareCloud has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 109.28%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Certara.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Certara and CareCloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $243.53 million 21.94 -$49.40 million ($0.32) -109.25 CareCloud $105.12 million 1.20 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.89

CareCloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CareCloud beats Certara on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Certara

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

