Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCK. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

NYSE:CCK traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.81. Crown has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,806,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Crown by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Crown by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

