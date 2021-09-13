Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) Insider Acquires £9,984 in Stock

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) insider Elizabeth McMeikan purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £9,984 ($13,044.16).

Shares of LON CREI opened at GBX 95.30 ($1.25) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £400.83 million and a PE ratio of 105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 165.53. Custodian REIT Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.90 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106.60 ($1.39).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Custodian REIT’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

