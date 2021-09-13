CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Price Hits $0.0271 on Exchanges

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. CYCLUB has a market cap of $15.55 million and $512,640.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00080048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00125773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00180888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,711.76 or 1.00153114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.28 or 0.07240207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.00911612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002985 BTC.

About CYCLUB

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

