Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,838.42 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,749.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2,456.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.