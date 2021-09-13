Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

In other news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $199.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.96. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

