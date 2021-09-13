Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $20,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,588,000 after buying an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $580.63 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $594.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $559.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.57.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

