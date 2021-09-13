Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Cut by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $8.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.09. 100,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,088. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.44 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

