DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis lowered their price objective on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

DRIO traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,225. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $300,656. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

