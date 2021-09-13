Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s (NASDAQ:DCRCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of DCRCU opened at $10.57 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth about $681,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

