Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $363.07 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $210.18 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.