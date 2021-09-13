DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Reaches $687.32 on Top Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00077260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00123657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00177495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,000.55 or 0.98734355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.93 or 0.07080726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.00903912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

