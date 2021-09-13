Denbury Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,105 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,415% compared to the typical volume of 337 call options.

DEN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

DEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,337. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 685.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 177,157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $2,715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $6,479,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

