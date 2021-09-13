DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,628. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

