Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.0894 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $4.26 million and $175,097.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00127655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00181659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,867.89 or 0.99649524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.03 or 0.07193744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00909891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

